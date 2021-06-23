Travelers Championship Preview: ‘Anything Can Happen In The Last Four Holes,’ Says CBS Sports’ Ian Baker-Finch
(CBS New York) — The PGA Tour returns from the West Coast for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. After braving Torrey Pines at the U.S. Open, a strong field will face a different sort of course. TPC River Highlands offers up its fair share of scoring opportunities. Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a third-round 61 last year, which was still three strokes short of Jim Furyk’s course-record 58 in 2016.denton.bubblelife.com