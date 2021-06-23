Cancel
Bossier City, LA

Texas-based Dillas Quesadillas Opens in Bossier City

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillas Quesadillas, the Texas-based quesadilla legend, is officially opening the doors to its newest location in Louisiana today at 2035 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111. The quesadilla-centric restaurant explores Mexican food with an American flair. Try the “Lone Star,” complete with smoked brisket, fresh red onion, cilantro, Texas BBQ sauce, cheeses and jalapeño ranch. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try the “Gordo,” with bacon, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and jalapeño ranch.

