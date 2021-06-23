Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Behind The Music’ Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CBS) – Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series Behind The Music, introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists. These artists join the previously announced lineup of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe. The groundbreaking series, from MTV Entertainment Studios, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 29, and subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+.

denton.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huey Lewis
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Fat Joe
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Bret Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Behind The Music#Cbs#Mtv Entertainment Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
TheWrap

‘Behind the Music’ Trailer: Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels Join Doc Series (Video)

Paramount+ has released the trailer for its upcoming “Behind the Music” reboot, unveiling an even bigger lineup of musicians for the documentary series. As the trailer reveals, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block and Bret Michaels will get the “Behind the Music” treatment, joining previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.
TV & Videos1009theeagle.com

Behind the Music is coming back!

“Behind the Music” is getting a revival through Paramount+. The trailer was released that features new episodes on LL Cool J, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Jennifer Lopez, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, Fat Joe, and more. Paramount+ also has remastered the older episodes and will be a part of this collection on the streaming site. “Behind the Music” premieres on July 29th with two episodes on Ricky Martin and LL Cool J.
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

Watch the trailer for new ‘Behind the Music’ ft Duran Duran, New Kids, J Lo, more

Streaming service Paramount+, which used to be called CBS All Access, is rebooting all sorts of Viacom-owned shows from MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Nickelodeon and more. Among them: VH1's popular Behind the Music documentary series which originally ran from 1997 - 2012 and will make its return on July 29 with episodes on LL Cool J and Ricky Martin. New episodes will then debut Thursdays throughout the summer, including ones on Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels and Fat Joe. The second half of the season will air later this year, including episodes with Jennifer Lopez and more to be announced.
TV & VideosStereogum

Watch The Trailer For Rebooted Behind The Music With Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, Huey Lewis, Bret Michaels, & More

Behind The Music, the deeply tawdry and entertaining VH1 series about the rises and falls of so many different pop-music careers, is about to return in rebooted form. In a possible-comeback narrative worthy of, well, an episode of Behind The Music, the streaming service Paramount+ is getting ready to launch a new season of the series. Paramount+ announced its reboot in February, and now we get a look at who will appear on the show. In its newest form, Behind The Music will feature a bunch of big stars, most of whom have already been through the Behind The Music ringer.
TV & VideosPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

‘Behind the Music’ Is Back, Eight New Episodes Announced

Documentary series Behind the Music is being rebooted by Paramount+. Eight new episodes have been announced, including one with Poison frontman and Rock of Love star Bret Michaels. Originally broadcast by VH1, Behind the Music gave fans unprecedented access into the real lives and careers of music’s biggest acts. Episodes...
TV & VideosPosted by
PennLive.com

Bret Michaels to appear on new ‘Behind the Music’ reboot

The docuseries “Behind the Music” is coming back, and a famed central Pennsylvania native will be featured on one of the episodes. The streaming service Paramount Plus has announced a reboot of the VH1 series “Behind the Music,” which examined the lives and careers of music stars before the era of social media or reality TV.
MoviesDecider

New On Paramount+ July 2021

The Paramount+ schedule for July 2021 releases has premiering movies and shows like Something’s Gotta Give and Behind the Music slated for arrival. Other Paramount+ highlights for this month include Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, Big Brother, and William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, plus plenty more that is worth checking out.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Taps Fat Joe, A$AP Ferg To Help Re-Open Radio City Music Hall

On Saturday, June 19th, Radio City Music Hall reopened its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. As part of its grand reopening festivities, the famous venue screened the debut of Dave Chappelle: This Time, This Place, to close out the Tribeca Film Festival. Dave Chappelle: This Time,...
Musicmyq105.com

Duran Duran: The Early Years

Happy birthday to John Taylor of Duran Duran, who turns 61 today!. Singer Simon Le Bon (L) and bassist John Taylor (C) of the British pop group Duran Duran talk with people wearing passes for Tina Turner's Break Every Rule concert tour in a dressing room, c. 1987. (Photo by Eastlight/Getty Images)
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Alex Rodriguez celebrates love in joyous post following Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez has been spending quality time with his family following his separation from Jennifer Lopez earlier in the year. The father-of-two regularly shares sweet photos on social media of himself with his daughters and he celebrated a very special occasion on Wednesday alongside his daughter Natasha. Taking to Instagram,...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

'Tuning In' with Ricky Duran

You saw him on "The Voice," but now this soulful Austin-based singer/guitarist is ready to get back out there. We're "Tuning In" with Ricky Duran.
MusicPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Take First Steps to Fame on Debut LP

On July 16, 1980, the classic Duran Duran lineup — singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, guitarist Andy Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes — played their first show ever. The location: Birmingham, England's Rum Runner, the club that doubled as the group's headquarters and practice space.