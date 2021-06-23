‘Behind The Music’ Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe
(CBS) – Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series Behind The Music, introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists. These artists join the previously announced lineup of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe. The groundbreaking series, from MTV Entertainment Studios, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 29, and subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+.denton.bubblelife.com