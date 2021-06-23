‘Behind The Music’ Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe

Behind The Music, the deeply tawdry and entertaining VH1 series about the rises and falls of so many different pop-music careers, is about to return in rebooted form. In a possible-comeback narrative worthy of, well, an episode of Behind The Music, the streaming service Paramount+ is getting ready to launch a new season of the series. Paramount+ announced its reboot in February, and now we get a look at who will appear on the show. In its newest form, Behind The Music will feature a bunch of big stars, most of whom have already been through the Behind The Music ringer.