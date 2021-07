A group of students from Indiana University have filed a lawsuit in federal court against their school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The school notified all of its students, faculty and staff on May 21 that they would be required to receive the vaccine for the fall semester. Those who do not comply will not be allowed to register for classes or will have their registrations canceled. In addition, their university-issued IDs will be terminated and they will be banned from participating in any type of on campus activity. Meanwhile, faculty and staff who do not get the vaccine will lose their jobs.