Keri Hilson Hopes That Her ‘Soulmate’ Is a Black Man

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine my Crown
Shine my Crown
 9 days ago

Keri Hilson is single and dating, but the singer says that while she’s open to other possibilities, that she hopes her soulmate is a Black man.

“I want who God wants for me, but am I wrong for hoping my soulmate is a black man? He don’t even have to be American, I’ve dated 3 non-American black men. But I want to love a black man. Or a man of color …” she tweeted Wednesday morning.

She added, “And if he’s neither, he’d have to have a deep understanding & genuine support of my pro-blackness,” alongside a black heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vvnm_0adQAgwi00

Hilson made it big in the 2000s when she released a slew of hits, including “Turnin Me On” featuring Lil Wayne, “Pretty Girl Rock” and “Knock You Down,” a megahit featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo.

Her pen game is serious too.

Hilson has penned hits for the likes of Mary J. Blige, The Pussycat Dolls, Jennifer Lopez, Timbaland, Chris Brown and Britney Spears.

The world was at her feet, it seemed, until a remix of her “Turnin Me On” single was leaked. Hilson’s career soon began to stall. In the song, Hilson took a shot at Beyonce but denied that the jab was meant for the Houston singer for years.

“Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left,” Keri sang.

However, last year on “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan,” she confessed that she had been aiming for Bey.

In a more recent interview, Hilson says her beef with Bey was squashed after a meeting.

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment,” Keri shared. “I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I.”

Shine my Crown

Shine my Crown

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world.

