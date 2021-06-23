Cancel
Heath, TX

Heath DPS Captain Jevin Womack Retires after 25 Years of Service

On Friday, June 18, Heath DPS Captain Jevin Womack concluded his final shift and stepped into retirement after 25 years of service to the Heath community. “Captain Womack has exemplified the highest ideals of public service during his tenure with the City of Heath, first as a volunteer, and finally as a Captain,” said Chief Brandon Seery. “We are going to miss him tremendously and wish him the greatest happiness and success in all of his future endeavors.”

heath.bubblelife.com
