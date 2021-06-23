Cancel
NWTC hosts Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp

By Jonathan Gneiser
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is hosting an Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp in partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation.

Cuban, an American billionaire entrepreneur and television personality, created an AI bootcamp offered in select cities across the county to train the next generation of AI leaders. NWTC is the only college in the country to be part of this bootcamp.

During the course of the week, high school students will learn about AI, its ethical implications and where they already interact with it in their own lives.

"I didn't know any of this stuff even existed in life," said Kennedy Raboin, a student participant. "If I didn't get out and do this bootcamp, I wouldn't have known, so that's really what I take away is the different careers and the different career opportunities that are out there."

High school students are getting a hands-on experience in computer science and engineering through this program.

"I really am enjoying today's class," Raboin said. "We are learning about self-driving cars, and how you can program them, and that's so interesting because I never saw myself even being interested in this stuff career wise, but I'm actually really enjoying it."

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

