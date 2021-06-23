Cancel
Luca Director Talks The Message of Loving School and Education

By Kaitlyn Booth
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS ARTICLE CONTAINS MINOR SPOILERS FOR LUCA, SO PLEASE PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK. ALSO, WATCH THE MOVIE BECAUSE IT IS VERY GOOD. There is a very obvious theme in Luca about the idea of accept people for who they are and what they look like. However, there is a secondary theme that is probably going to take a lot of parents by surprise. It is so common in movies about kids on summer vacation for them to lament the idea of going back to school once the summer is over. That is not the case for Luca. By the middle of the movie, by the time both Alberto and Luca have met Giulia and started a friendship with her, it becomes apparent that Giulia is one of those kids that loves school. Her and Luca bond over their shared excitement of learning and how much they want to learn everything in the world. We got the chance to speak to director Enrico Casarosa about this secondary theme and whether or not it was something that was in the movie from the beginning.

