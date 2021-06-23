First Haida language children's book published by Baby Raven Reads
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute's Baby Raven Reads program has published its first-ever Haida language children's book, "Nang Jáadaa Sg̱áana ‘Láanaa aa Isdáayaan" or "The Woman Carried Away by Killer Whales." An English version of the traditional Haida story was first published in 2017, and was republished this year after Skíl Jáadei Linda Schrack and Ilskyalas Delores Churchill translated it to the Haida language, X̱aad Kíl. Both feature illustations by award-winning Haida artist Janine Gibbons.www.kinyradio.com