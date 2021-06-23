Cancel
Spawn's Universe Clown and Violator McFarlane Toys Figures Arrive

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHell's army needs more soldiers, and it is up to Violator to guide the Hellspawn to Malebolgia's command. McFarlane Toys is helping Violator on his quest as they add his to the first wave of Spawn's Universe figures. We have already seen plenty of heroes release from the new wave of figures with Redeemer and the Target Exclusive Gunslinger Spawn. McFarlane Toys is releasing both demon and human versions of Violator, giving fans the creepy Clown form of demon too. The Clown will feature ultra articulation, a high amount of detail, and his own arsenal with a knife, razor blade, backpack rocket with two machine guns. Spawn's Universe Violator is a Mega Deluxe figure standing roughly 10" tall, featuring an articulated jaw and 22 more moving parts to capture many terrifying poses.

bleedingcool.com
