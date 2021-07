IWAKUNI, Japan –– Coming off the conclusion of the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball (MLB), the USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) has arrived in Iwakuni, Japan as they look to close out their pre-Olympic preparations with a series of training sessions and exhibition games held at Atago Sports Complex July 6-13. Thanks to the hospitality and efforts made by the City of Iwakuni and Marine Corp Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, the Red, White and Blue will have the opportunity to train and compete in a series of doubleheaders against Japan professional softball teams July 9-13 before traveling to Tokyo, Japan where Team USA will begin its quest to a fourth Olympic Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for July 21-27.