Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

New York to lift state's COVID-19 pandemic emergency on Thursday

Posted by 
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWRLK_0adQA2v100
New York Governor Cuomo Holds Briefing In New York(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(NEW YORK) New York’s state of emergency will end on Thursday, more than a year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed the order to curb the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press reports.

The state of emergency expires Thursday, Cuomo said, meaning that it lifts Friday.

“The emergency is over,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “It’s a new chapter.”

The move indicates that public gatherings do not have to occur virtually. Bars and restaurants will no longer be able to sell wine, liquor and cocktails to-go after Thursday, according to the state liquor authority.

New Yorkers will still have to wear masks on public transit, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, in accordance with federal guidelines.

Meanwhile, businesses can mandate stricter COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Cuomo declared the state of emergency on March 7, 2020, when lawmakers granted the governor the power to start passing statewide COVID-19 mandates without legislative approval.

Earlier this year, lawmakers curtailed those powers as the governor faced sexual harassment allegations and scrutiny over his administration’s handling of the pandemic at nursing homes. Cuomo has been limited to extending or tweaking existing COVID-19 orders upon giving legislative leaders notice.

COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 Updates

639K+
Followers
863
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

This is an account for updating the latest coronavirus stats, personal stories, news, opinions in the U.S. (with a focus on several states hit the hardest) and around the globe, follow us so that you don't miss any breaking news of the coronavirus.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Covid 19 Pandemic#The Associated Press#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
DrinksPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Governor Cuomo Relinquishes COVID-19 Emergency Powers

`Governor Andrew Cuomo agrees that the emergency powers that he used during the COVID-19 should be lifted. On Thursday he announced that he is voluntarily relinquishing the emergency powers that he held for 15 months. We’ve come a long way since the beginning of COVID-19 and all the tragedies that...
Small Businessurbancny.com

New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Accepting Applications

“Priority will be given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including, but not limited to, minority and women – owned business enterprises”. The New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program (the “Program”) was created to provide flexible grant assistance to currently viable small businesses, micro-businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations in New York State who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 800 million dollars have been allocated for this initiative. Turnaround time is approximately Two weeks.
TravelPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Announces New Camping Opportunities along New York State's Canals this Summer

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new partnership between the New York Power Authority, New York State Canal Corporation and Tentrr to provide overnight accommodations through hassle-free campsites alongside New York's Canals this summer. As part of Governor Cuomo's Reimagine the Canals initiative and the recently announced "On the Canals" excursions program, Tentrr created nineteen fully-outfitted campsites at four picturesque locations for visitors to reserve, most within a short distance of a free "On the Canals" excursion opportunity.
Sullivan County, NYscdemocratonline.com

New York ends emergency declaration

SULLIVAN – Last week New York reached a statewide seven-day average positivity rate of .36 percent, a record low for 26 consecutive days. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York ended the state disaster emergency declared on March 7, 2020 to fight COVID-19. “We can focus on reimaging, rebuilding and...
New York City, NYTimes Union

Commentary: Cuomo must be held accountable for COVID choices

Nauseated. That’s the only word to describe how I felt upon hearing Gov. Andrew Cuomo pronounce there would be multiple fireworks displays to celebrate the end of COVID-19 restrictions in New York. Pardon me if I don’t feel much like celebrating, but my dad is dead and Cuomo has not...
Public HealthNewsChannel 36

New York State sees record-low COVID-19 hospitalizations

(WENY) -- As the pandemic winds down with New York's rising vaccination rate, we're seeing yet another record low statewide. According to Governor Cuomo's website, hospitalizations in the Empire State dropped down to 371 as of Friday. That's the lowest number the state has had since the beginning of the pandemic.
Public Healthcityandstatepa.com

State health department lifts universal mask mandate on Monday

Thanks to rising vaccination rates, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health confirmed today that its universal masking order will be lifted statewide on Monday, June 28. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a statement.
HealthNewsChannel 36

Governor Andrew Cuomo signs safe staffing bills into law

(WENY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo is making efforts to help those in the medical field. On Wednesday, he signed safe staffing bills into law. This legislation makes sure hospitals and nursing homes come up with and execute minimum staffing levels. According to the law, the committee should be made up of half nurses and half hospital administrators. As for nursing homes, residents should get an average of 3 and a half hours of care each day.
Homelesslakeplacidnews.com

Stec: End of emergency power for governor was ‘long overdue’

For a year, New York Sen. Dan Stec has been pushing for an end to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers — the ability to make or change laws the state Legislature gave him at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. On Wednesday, the Republican from Queensbury was celebrating Cuomo’s announcement that the state of emergency would finally expire later this week.
HomelessPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Governor Cuomo Gives a Warning to New York State Residents

Last Tuesday, June 15th, most state-mandated restrictions in New York State were lifted as life gets back to looking normal around the country. Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo made a few announcements at a press conference. One of them is New York's State of Emergency, which was implemented on March 7th, 2020, will expire this Thursday. It will not be renewed.
Public HealthAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Emergency is over; Cuomo’s extra powers should be, too

Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent Tuesday, June 15 taking a COVID-19 victory lap. News that 70% of adult New Yorkers have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a milestone for the state, but if the governor is celebrating the emergency’s end, we wonder why he still clings to his emergency authority?