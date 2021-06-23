New York to lift state's COVID-19 pandemic emergency on Thursday

New York Governor Cuomo Holds Briefing In New York (Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(NEW YORK) New York’s state of emergency will end on Thursday, more than a year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed the order to curb the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press reports.

The state of emergency expires Thursday, Cuomo said, meaning that it lifts Friday.

“The emergency is over,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “It’s a new chapter.”

The move indicates that public gatherings do not have to occur virtually. Bars and restaurants will no longer be able to sell wine, liquor and cocktails to-go after Thursday, according to the state liquor authority.

New Yorkers will still have to wear masks on public transit, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, in accordance with federal guidelines.

Meanwhile, businesses can mandate stricter COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Cuomo declared the state of emergency on March 7, 2020, when lawmakers granted the governor the power to start passing statewide COVID-19 mandates without legislative approval.

Earlier this year, lawmakers curtailed those powers as the governor faced sexual harassment allegations and scrutiny over his administration’s handling of the pandemic at nursing homes. Cuomo has been limited to extending or tweaking existing COVID-19 orders upon giving legislative leaders notice.