Are you addicted to Social Media? Doesn't matter which platform: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok... A recent study said that people in this country spend 54 days a year on some form of Social Media--that's if they were on it around the clock. Think about that. That's about 15% of the year attached to our phones scrolling a feed looking at other people's posts about life and their happenings and escapades. Are you one that's addicted? Or are you one that does this and doesn't want to ADMIT that you're addicted?