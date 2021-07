On Monday, New Zealand selected a biological man who identifies as a female to compete in women’s weightlifting in this year’s summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the games, where she will compete in the women’s super-heavyweight 87-Kilogram category, according to Reuters. Hubbard went through male puberty and has lived the majority of her life as a man. The 43 year-old transitioned eight years ago in 2013.