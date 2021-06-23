Turner & Hooch TV Trailer A Reminder That Josh Peck Is NOT Tom Hanks
Disney+ released the official trailer for the upcoming Turner & Hooch TV series that serves as a sequel to the 1989 film of the same name. The new series features Josh Peck, who plays Det Scott Turner Jr, the son of the character played by Tom Hanks in the Roger Spottiswoode-directed original that also starred Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, and Reginald VelJohnson (who reprises his role for the TV series). The trailer begins with a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge, because how else would you know it takes place in San Francisco? We see Jessica Baxter (Carra Patterson) asking Scott who's blowing up his phone with messages as he informs her it's coming from her mother.bleedingcool.com