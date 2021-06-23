James Arthur Wells, Sr., age 72, formerly of Brandenburg, died Saturday (6/21) at University of Louisville Medical Center South in Brooks. He is survived by two children: James Wells, Jr., and Jessica Ritchie; two step children: Katie Miller and Chaz Martin; his sister: Laura Jean O’Quinn; and two brothers: Roger Wells and Henry Wells; 8 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday (7/6) at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. A celebration of James’ life will be held at a later date under the direction of the Hager Funeral Home.