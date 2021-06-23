Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandenburg, KY

James Arthur Wells, Sr.

wxbc1043.com
 8 days ago

James Arthur Wells, Sr., age 72, formerly of Brandenburg, died Saturday (6/21) at University of Louisville Medical Center South in Brooks. He is survived by two children: James Wells, Jr., and Jessica Ritchie; two step children: Katie Miller and Chaz Martin; his sister: Laura Jean O’Quinn; and two brothers: Roger Wells and Henry Wells; 8 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday (7/6) at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. A celebration of James’ life will be held at a later date under the direction of the Hager Funeral Home.

www.wxbc1043.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Radcliff, KY
Brandenburg, KY
Obituaries
State
Kentucky State
City
Brooks, KY
City
Brandenburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Arthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laura Jean#The Hager Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Here's the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is departing ABC's "The View" after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar , makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.