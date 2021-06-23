Mystery Sickness Blamed for Killing Hundreds of Birds Across Several States

Wildlife officials in several states are sounding the alarm about a mysterious sickness that has been responsible for killing hundreds of birds over the last few weeks. The puzzling and rather nightmarish ailment reportedly leaves the unfortunate creatures blinded due to some kind of discharge from their eyes as well as stricken with neurological issues which prevent them from flying and, in some cases, simply remaining on their feet. According to the USGS, the unsettling mystery disease was first noticed late last month in a region that includes Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Since that time, in an all-too-familiar manner, the sickness has spread to Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, leaving scientists scrambling to get to the bottom of the matter.