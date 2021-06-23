Cancel
New York City, NY

Nespresso Not Raising Coffee Prices Yet, Sees Slow Demand From Offices

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nespresso, the premium coffee division controlled by Nestle SA, has not increased prices for its capsules yet despite a sharp increase in benchmark prices for arabica beans, opting to wait and see if the upward trend is sustainable over time. Alfonso Gonzales Loeschen, the Chief Executive...

money.usnews.com
