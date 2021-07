Both the city and county of St Louis filed a lawsuit against Missouri in an attempt to block the creation of an effective sanctuary state for the Second Amendment.The injunction filed in the Cole County Circuit Court seeks to overturn the recently-signed "Second Amendment Preservation Act" that prevents local authorities from enforcing federal gun control laws.Under the new law signed by Republican Governor Mike Parson, state and local law enforcement agencies can be fined about $50,000 per any officer who knowingly enforces federal gun law. It also "voids" any federal law, executive order, or regulation to track or remove firearms...