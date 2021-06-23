Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Judith Farr, scholar of Emily Dickinson and poet in her own right, dies at 85

By Emily Langer
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Farr remembered the precise moment when she was first overcome by the poetry of Emily Dickinson. She was 12 or 13, vacationing with her parents in the Catskills. Her father, an orchestral musician, was playing a piece by Mozart. "Isn't the music beautiful?" she asked her mother. "Would you...

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Berthe Morisot
Person
Charlotte Brontë
Person
Emily Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry Society#Yale University#Sun#Squirrels#Bonnets#American#Georgetown University#Fairfield University#Dickinson Studies#The Library Of Congress#The Hudson River School#English#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Mount Holyoke College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
ReligionWashington Post

Robert Hollander, towering scholar of Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy,’ dies at 87

In “The Divine Comedy,” the 14th-century poem by Dante Alighieri that is one of the foundational works of Western literature, the Roman poet Virgil serves as Dante’s guide through Hell and Purgatory en route to Paradise. It is a revelatory journey but an arduous one, spanning 100 cantos and nearly 15,000 lines replete with references to the Florentine political scene, Christian theology and the world of antiquity.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Janet Malcolm: Journalist and illuminating storyteller

Janet Malcolm, a journalist and critic whose elegant and incisive articles for the New Yorker explored issues of truth, objectivity, self-deceit and betrayal, most notably in the fraught relationship between writers and their subjects, has died aged 86. Malcolm combined meticulous reporting with a ruminative and slashing style, illuminating her...
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Author Joy Williams honored by Library of Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — The Library of Congress awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Joy Williams, a fiction writer known for her spare prose and dark and incisive worldview. Williams is this year's recipient of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, an honor previously given to Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Don DeLillo among others.
Birmingham, ALbsc.edu

A Letter From the Guest Editor: Gin Phillips

I write stories for a living. This still seems slightly crazy to me: people actually pay me money to make things up. It’s a job I was afraid to even hope for back when I graduated from Birmingham-Southern. I think of BSC as a crucial part of my path to...
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Tuesday!: "Alone" by Edgar Allan Poe

Here's "Alone" (1829) by Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) See also a previous Poe poem I posted, "The Conqueror Worm". From childhood's hour I have not been. As others were —...
Books & Literaturenorthernvirginiamag.com

Arlington’s first poet laureate shares her work in “Woman Drinking Absinthe”

Katherine Young poetry collection looks into how hamns being interact with each other. While a collection of poems doesn’t have a plot, Young says some definite themes emerged when she sorted through her works to determine which should be included in her latest volume, published in March. “It’s basically about the terrible things that human beings do to one another,” she says. “How people mistreat one another, but also how people respond when they are mistreated or when they behave badly themselves. How do they make amends? How do they heal? What do they find to hold onto when it seems that things are going very, very wrong?” Now an independent literary translator of Russian works, Young spent much of her professional life involved with Soviet politics and first became enamored with poetry while living in Russia in the 1990s. Her time there very much influenced her style. “I like poems that have a political edge to them,” she says. “I like speaking for a broader, communal sense, and that’s a very Russian thing.”
Plains, MTValley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains artist plays by her own rules

Watercolor painting is a translucent art medium, meaning an artist can build up layers of colors that complement each other as the piece takes shape. Normally the finished project has a ‘loose’ feel to it leaving the viewer to use their imagination to complete the scene. Detail is not a priority with watercolor painting and the colors are more subdued.
Celebritieskuer.org

Lucy Dacus Is Her Own Unreliable Narrator

Songwriter Lucy Dacus grew up spending summers at Vacation Bible School and during the school year, sometimes skipping class to go to the movies with her friends in her hometown of Richmond, Va. Her third and latest album, Home Video, is an autobiographical, coming-of-age tale that borrows from those real life events she's tracked in journals since she was young.
Philadelphia, PAtemple.edu

In a class of her own

Nicole Jordan, BYR ’10, speaks three languages and is picking up two more. She knows the range of multiple musical instruments, what they can play and what they can’t. She can add bowing directions to sheet music for string players and fix awkward page turns. And she can analyze the structure and form of a piece of music, placing it in its historical and cultural context.
Books & Literaturespartanburg.com

Poet Nikky Finney Reflects on Her Poem for Wofford

Their names aren’t recorded anywhere in the college’s history, but they made a central piece of the Wofford College experience possible. Main Building was built by enslaved men. Every Wofford College graduate takes at least one class in Main Building before graduation. After a 2007 renovation, a portion of brick...
Lancaster, PALancaster Farming

Poet of Early Lancaster Farming Dies at 98

And the turning of the sod. It’s all around them spread. The resurrection of the dead. This poem originally appeared in Lancaster Farming on June 18, 1960. Carol Dean Huber, a rural poet whose work appeared in the now-yellowed pages of Lancaster Farming, has died. Huber died at home on...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
sevendaysvt

Book review: 'Daughter of Sparta,' Claire M. Andrews

Some stories are just begging for a remix. Just like vampires, mermaids and William Shakespeare's works, the stories of ancient Greek mythology have inspired countless retellings and riffs by the likes of Anne Carson, Margaret Atwood and C.S. Lewis. Rick Riordan reared a fresh generation of mythology nerds with his Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for middle graders. Most recently, Madeline Miller's The Song of Achilles and Circe won awards and swept best-seller lists with their focus on individual characters in the wide world of gods and goddesses.
Books & LiteratureScience Now

Historical documents hint at a fulfilling friendship between Albert Einstein and Marie Curie

Toward the end of his life, when asked which physicist he most respected, Albert Einstein replied “Hendrik Lorentz and Marie Curie.” His choice of Dutch theoretical physicist Lorentz was predictable; less obvious was his selection of Polish-born Curie (born Maria Skłodowska). Although undoubtedly one of the great pioneers of radioactivity, she did not work on aspects of physics that usually drew Einstein to express special admiration. Besides, he had occasionally made uncomplimentary private remarks about her, once describing her as “very intelligent” but “as cold as a fish.”
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Opinion: The Biblioracle’s best books of 2021 so far

I am going to do a mid-year list of Biblioracle Book Awards. I am doing this even though “best of” books lists are largely arbitrary and meaningless. But we love lists. We love them because the world produces more books than we can possibly read, and it’s reassuring when making a choice of how to spend your time to feel like someone else has vetted it.
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Thoreau, Emerson, Walden Pond and more

WHAT: WSUAA Webinar “Thoreau, Emerson, Walden Pond and More: Answering Big Questions”. Stressed out? Looking for inner calm? It turns out that mindfulness has been with us for a long time. Join Stanford historian Caroline Winterer for an exploration of a remarkable group of 19th-century Americans, the Transcendentalists, and how they coped with a chaotic world transformed almost overnight by massive technological and social changes. We’ll look at Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Margaret Fuller, John Muir, and other writers and artists living everywhere from the shores of Walden Pond to the snowy peaks of Yosemite.