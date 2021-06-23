Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Iroquois Amphitheater Opens For Summer At Full Capacity

By Lily Burris
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGXch_0adQ9FIx00 The Iroquois Amphitheater is opening back up at full capacity this summer.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Council members, local concert promoters and members of the performing arts community came together Wednesday to announce the summer season.

Louisville native and featherweight boxer Carlos Dixon kicks off the season with a match against Moises Flores. Dixon has been out of the ring for the past year, but said it was a blessing in disguise.

“We had our foot completely on the gas pedal so it was a good time to take a mental break and just [let] a body rest,” Dixon said. “We’re back at it again, foot right back down on the gas pedal.”

Also on the summer schedule are live music events including REO Speedwagon on July 25 and Old Crow Medicine Show on August 19. The full list of upcoming performances and events are available on the amphitheater’s website . Joe Argabrite, an owner of Production Simple, said the group will be providing on-site COVID-19 testing and access to vaccines at some of their events.

“Vaccines are a gateway drug to concerts,” Argabrite said. “So you should get one.”

Local theater group Act Louisville Productions will also be performing at Iroquois Amphitheater this season. Their production of The Wizard of Oz will run from July 30 to August 2. Beth Hall, the founder and director, said that was the best show to start their season.

“Much like The Wizard of Oz, we’ve been through a lot,” Hall said. “We’ve been attacked by an evil force and at the end of it, there’s really no place like home.”

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Person
Beth Hall
Person
Moises Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Metro Council#The Iroquois Amphitheater#Production Simple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

‘Flood’ of Evictions In Louisville Postponed For Another Month

Nearly a fifth of Kentuckians are behind on rent or mortgage payments and could face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey from earlier this month.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it was extending a moratorium on evictions until the end of July.   […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Louisville Ballet Welcomes Back In-Person Audiences For Its 70th Season

The Louisville Ballet will return to live, in-person performances for the 2021-2022 season after more than a year of virtual shows. This marks 70 seasons for the company. The new season features full-length story ballets, an evening of mixed repertoire and the company’s annual “ChorShow” event. “As one of the oldest, continuously operating ballet companies […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Shawnee Park Gets Another Improvement As City Continues to Invest

City officials and Shawnee neighborhood residents unveiled a series of improvements in Shawnee Park on Friday. The new amenities include chess tables and floating islands in the park’s pond.  The park is one of Louisville’s three flagship parks designed by the country’s most famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted.  The Metropolitan Sewer Department invested $2.3 […]