Iroquois Amphitheater Opens For Summer At Full Capacity

The Iroquois Amphitheater is opening back up at full capacity this summer.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Council members, local concert promoters and members of the performing arts community came together Wednesday to announce the summer season.

Louisville native and featherweight boxer Carlos Dixon kicks off the season with a match against Moises Flores. Dixon has been out of the ring for the past year, but said it was a blessing in disguise.

“We had our foot completely on the gas pedal so it was a good time to take a mental break and just [let] a body rest,” Dixon said. “We’re back at it again, foot right back down on the gas pedal.”

Donate to Louisville Public Media

Also on the summer schedule are live music events including REO Speedwagon on July 25 and Old Crow Medicine Show on August 19. The full list of upcoming performances and events are available on the amphitheater’s website . Joe Argabrite, an owner of Production Simple, said the group will be providing on-site COVID-19 testing and access to vaccines at some of their events.

“Vaccines are a gateway drug to concerts,” Argabrite said. “So you should get one.”

Local theater group Act Louisville Productions will also be performing at Iroquois Amphitheater this season. Their production of The Wizard of Oz will run from July 30 to August 2. Beth Hall, the founder and director, said that was the best show to start their season.

“Much like The Wizard of Oz, we’ve been through a lot,” Hall said. “We’ve been attacked by an evil force and at the end of it, there’s really no place like home.”