Study Finds Over 1,700 Star Systems From Which ETs Could Have Seen Earth

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 7 days ago
Reversing the concept of searching space for intelligent life, a new study has determined that there are over 1,700 star systems wherein extraterrestrials, should they exist there and were looking, would have been able to spot Earth. The intriguing research is reportedly a continuation of a similar project from last autumn which found there are 1,004 star systems presently in a position to observe our planet cross in front of the sun, which is how astronomers currently identify exoplanets from our vantage point here on Earth. Taking the scientific inquiry even further, astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger pondered how the constantly changing position of stars in space might impact that number.

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com
