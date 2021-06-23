Study Finds Over 1,700 Star Systems From Which ETs Could Have Seen Earth

*ahem* I meant Earth... and the SETI effort around the 'Water Hole'. Does anybody know if SETI or another search effort is looking into the more common radio frequencies?. [65] Seventeen years ago Cocconi and Morrison (ref. 1) suggested that we search at frequencies near the hydrogen line for signals emitted by advanced extraterrestrial civilizations attempting to establish contact with us. At the time, the hydrogen line was believed to be unique but, since then, dozens of other microwave emission lines from a wide variety of interstellar molecules have been discovered. In 1971 the Cyclops study (ref. 2), for reasons that are believed to be rather fundamental, identified the band between 1400 and 1727 MHz bounded at the low end by the hydrogen line (1420 MHz) and at the high end by the hydroxyl lines (1612 to 1720 MHz) as a prime region of the spectrum to be searched for interstellar signals. Because of these limiting markers the Cyclops team dubbed this region the "water hole" and suggested that different galactic species might meet there just as different terrestrial species have always met at more mundane water holes.