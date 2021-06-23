Cancel
Amazing Spider-Man Writers – Thompson, Ahmed, Ziglar, Gleason, Wells

By Rich Johnston
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nick Spencer's final Amazing Spider-Man #74 was solicited in Marvel's September 2021 solicitations, it was labelled a "Finale" suggesting that what would come next, would be a brand new relaunch. And that seems to be just what we are getting. It appears that Marvel Comics may be reverting to...

ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Amazing Spider-Man gets creative team turnover in September

Nick Spencer will conclude his long run as the writer of Amazing Spider-Man this September in Amazing Spider-Man #74, in what Marvel Comics is calling the "milestone" 875th issue of the series. "Since taking over the title, the acclaimed writer has crafted a Spider-Man saga for the ages, taking not...
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Andrew Garfield In Spider-Man 3?

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Writer Superhero fanatic & Sci-fi enthusiast aspiring one day to become the next billionaire, genius, playboy & philanthropist. It’s difficult to think of Spider-Man 3 and not jump to the image of an emo Tobey Maguire shooting from the hips with his finger guns and harassing women in jazz bars, however in this context we’re strictly talking Spider-Man No Way Home!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

LATE: Spider-Man And The Sinister War

Sinister War is the big Spider-Man event from Marvel Comics, with Amazing Spider-Man and Sinister War increasing their frequency. But that may have hit a few bumpers and the schedule is being spread out into September when it was meant to conclude in August. Here are the new changes:. Sinister...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Amazing Spider-Man #667 Gabrielle Dell'Otto Variant Sells For $33,600

Amazing Spider-Man #667 was the first issue of the Spider-Island event in Spider-Man, where everyone in Manhattan got spider-powers. It also saw Humberto Ramos join the series, who became one of Dan Slott's more iconic and associated artists. And Amazing Spider-Man #667 was where it began. Marvel Comics was also beginning their use of high-tier variant covers to encourage comic book retailers to order more copies. The aftermarket for tiered covers started to ramp up as retailers were beginning to realise they could order a hundred extra copies of a comic to get a 1:100 cover and then sell that for more than the other hundred copies cost. Not too many had quite cottoned on at this point, with the 1:100 cover for Amazing Spider-Man #667 by Gabrielle Del'Otto – and Gabrielle Del'Otto wasn't Gabrielle Del'Otto at that point either. There are an estimated 200 copies in circulation; these days, there would have been more.
ComicsComicBook

Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man Run to End in September

After three years with guiding the adventures of the wall-crawler, writer Nick Spencer's time with writing The Amazing Spider-Man will come to an end later this year. Marvel Comics confirmed the news this morning in a press release, announcing that this September's Amazing Spider-Man #74 (the milestone 875th issue of the title in its legacy numbering) will be his final time penning the main series. Spencer's final issue is described as "an incredible 80-page blockbuster" by the publisher. Joining him along the ride for his final issue with the web-head will be artists including Patrick Gleason, Mark Bagley, Marcelo Ferreira, and more.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man Prepares For The Spider-Verse With New Sentinel Release

Coming out of the widely popular animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Peter B. Parker is back. Sentinel has revealed their upcoming SV-Action Figure that is loaded with web-slinging accessories, swappable parts, and a fun display base. Spider-Man will come with three swappable head sculpts, allowing fans to display both Ultimate Universe blonde-haired Peter and Peter B. Parker from the normal universe. Some of the included accessories are a coffee mug, glasses, newspaper, a huge selection of web effects, and a gargoyle display base for some fun high up posing. Sentinel has teased that more Into the Spider-Verse figures are on the way to be on the lookout for Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker in the future. The whole Sentinel webslinging set is priced at $179.99, with it set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are live, and spider fans can pre-order theirs here.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Todd McFarlane's First Amazing Spider-Man Work On Auction

Todd McFarlane redefined Spider-Man and really Marvel Comics when he hoped onboard Amazing Spider-Man with issue #298. He wasn't on the book too long, but he left a mark that no other creator since Lee and Ditko on Web-Head. This book has been a key that flew under the radar for a little while, but in this market, that is no longer the case anymore. Up for auction at ComicConnect right now is a CBCS graded 9.2 copy of this issue, a very displayable and nice example. These white covers from then are extremely tough to get in high grade, so at $100 as of this writing, this is a McFarlane piece to try and get. Check it out below.
EntertainmentSuperHeroHype

Marvel Announces the New Amazing Spider-Man Creative Team

Marvel Announces the New Amazing Spider-Man Creative Team. Earlier this month, Marvel revealed that writer Nick Spencer will depart Amazing Spider-Man in September after a three-year run. However, Marvel will not be relaunching the title with a new issue #1. Instead, a new creative team will take over the title when Amazing Spider-Man #75 arrives in October.
MoviesIGN

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure - Review

With Disneyland’s highly anticipated Avengers Campus now open, the un-caped, un-super powered, and un-ripped masses finally have the opportunity to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – if only for a day. The first step toward becoming authentically superheroic comes in the form of Web Slingers, a brand-new half-ride-half-game experience that sees you team up with Spider-Man to save the day. However, while it will more than likely provide some degree of fun for the whole family (even the very little ones), thrill chasers and video game enthusiasts may find Web Slingers’ hybrid approach a bit lacking on both fronts.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Chameleon Conspiracy #1 Preview

APR210891 – GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1 VAR ST – $5.99. (W) Nick Spencer (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Mark Bagley. • The epic conclusion of THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY!. • If you thought the end of "King's Ransom" shook Spider-Man to the core, you better think again as this...
MoviesComicBook

Someone Dressed As Spider-Man Gives Pope Francis A Spider-Man Mask

Someone dressed as Spider-Man gave Pope Francis his own Spider-Man mask during a visit to the Vatican. The Spider-Man cosplayer (27-year-old Mattia Villardita of northern Italy) had come to the Vatican and had a seat in the VIP audience section of the Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard. Villardita was given an audience with the Pope and a VIP seat due to his work doing superhero cosplay and visiting sick children in hospitals (he was previously given an audience with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella). While meeting the Pope, Mattia Villardita left the religious icon with his own souvenir: his own Spider-Man mask. Honestly, Marvel could ask for better free marketing and promotion - or better blessing.
ComicsCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Comics Teases A New Era Of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN...And It Looks Like Ben Reilly Is Once Again Suiting Up!

Nick Spencer is wrapping up his Amazing Spider-Man run this September, and Marvel Comics has now confirmed that Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells are all set to work on the series. Gleason is the only artist there, but he's also a writer, so it seems we're going to get a revolving door of talent similar to the "Brand New Day" era.