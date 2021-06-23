Luca: How Recording From Home Changed Jim Gaffigan's Performance

When it comes to working from home, the cast of Luca had to do something that some of them hadn't ever done before; record their lines from home. We all had to change the way we work when the pandemic happened, and we've heard from multiple voice actors about the concept of recording their dialogue in walk-in closets because the clothing makes the audio sound better. Jim Gaffigan voices Luca's Lorenzo, and he is a veteran voice actor. However, doing his lines from home was something that he hadn't had the chance to do before. We got the chance to speak with Gaffigan about whether or not recording from home changed his performance at all.