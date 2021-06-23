Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Docks and Harbors to take up a variety of issues during regular meeting

kinyradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - A modification of the fee for tour sales permits tops the agenda of the CBJ Docks and Harbors Board of Directors Thursday evening. Port Director Carl Uchytil explained on Action Line that the minimum permit cost is $30,000 per season for the right to sell excursions on the waterfront. "Because of the pandemic and the economic disruption, in lieu of the $30,000 fee that the companies would ordinarily have to pay the recommendation is to only charge five percent of that or $1,500.

www.kinyradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Waterfront#Service Area#Consulting Services#Docks And Harbors#Kiny#Action Line#Assembly#Cbj#Harbor Board
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...