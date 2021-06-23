Docks and Harbors to take up a variety of issues during regular meeting

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A modification of the fee for tour sales permits tops the agenda of the CBJ Docks and Harbors Board of Directors Thursday evening. Port Director Carl Uchytil explained on Action Line that the minimum permit cost is $30,000 per season for the right to sell excursions on the waterfront. "Because of the pandemic and the economic disruption, in lieu of the $30,000 fee that the companies would ordinarily have to pay the recommendation is to only charge five percent of that or $1,500.