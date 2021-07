The demand for sustainable food is growing due to the impending effects of climate change and the rising population, which is expected to surpass nine billion by 2050. Research from Michigan State University shows that global agriculture production levels need to increase by 60-70% in order to meet the growing demand. With soybeans being among the largest crops grown in America, U.S. soybean farmers are at the forefront of the climate crisis, working hard to sustainably feed families around the world.