Ubisoft’s presentation at E3 2021, the Ubisoft Forward, unveiled a plethora of new IPs and updates to existing ones. One of the more intriguing surprises was the resurrection of the Rocksmith franchise. The now ten-year-old series will be coming back as a subscription service-based experience dubbed Rocksmith +, which will actually teach you how to play a real-life guitar and/or bass. Ubisoft will be partnering up with Gibson, who is arguably the world’s largest guitar distribution company, as well as Epiphone, Kramer, Ibanez, Ernie Ball, Mashall, Orange, and Mesa/Boogie.