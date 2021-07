As the global industry moves towards a cleaner and environmentally friendlier direction to reduce carbon footprint, first generation blockchains’ proof-of-work consensus mechanism, such as bitcoin mining, gives way to greener consensus algorithms and mining effort. Long expected migration of Ethereum’s PoW 1.0 to PoS 2.0 generated much hope in the blockchain community in saving energy with greener consensus mining algorithms. Among the many efforts in bringing Ethereum’s worldwide computing platform to the mass user base, Ethereum Data project, which aims at aligning ecological sustainability with scientific development, is gradually gaining momentum in the mining industry as well as the scientific community.