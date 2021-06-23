Historic ‘Tower Theatre’ In Downtown Converted Into An Apple Store
The historic Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles has been restored and converted into an Apple Store, making its grand opening Thursday, June 24. Renovating the theater’s interior and restoring the landmark clock tower, Apple’s newest L.A. store will offer not only its usual customer care services, but also free daily education sessions where the tech giant says it will “provide inspiration and teach practical skills.”www.laweekly.com