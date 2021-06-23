Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Historic ‘Tower Theatre’ In Downtown Converted Into An Apple Store

By Isai Rocha
L.A. Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe historic Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles has been restored and converted into an Apple Store, making its grand opening Thursday, June 24. Renovating the theater’s interior and restoring the landmark clock tower, Apple’s newest L.A. store will offer not only its usual customer care services, but also free daily education sessions where the tech giant says it will “provide inspiration and teach practical skills.”

www.laweekly.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#Art#Retail#The Tower Theater#Fight Club#Transformers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.