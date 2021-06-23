Tips for safe sunscreen habits as Americans spend more time outside

Wearing sunscreen every single day is nonnegotiable — we’re talking rain or shine, even when you barely leave the house. After all, harmful UV rays go right through the windows, which can cause burns that leave lasting damage and even lead to skin cancer. Plus, sunscreen is the best anti-ager out there, preventing fine lines and wrinkles, brown spots and hyperpigmentation. But, for those with sensitive skin, finding the right formula can be trickier, especially if you’re prone to irritation or breakouts. To find the best sunscreen for sensitive skin, it’s best to steer clear of ingredients like fragrances, preservatives, essential oils and chemical filters, which can trigger dryness, flaking or redness.