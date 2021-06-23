Cancel
Tips for safe sunscreen habits as Americans spend more time outside

By Stella Porter
WSAW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WZAW) - As Americans start to ease back into the joys of pre-pandemic life, many are ready to get out and about and into the sun. It might be time to revisit our skincare habits and make sure our skin is getting the care and protection it needs to be ready for the sun’s rays. Dallas, Texas-based board-certified dermatologist and laser and cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Dianne Davis, joined Stella Porter with some ideas to keep our skin in the best shape possible.

