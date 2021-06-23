Cancel
NFL

Patrick Mahomes' father says he tried talking son out of football in high school

By John Healy
 7 days ago

Former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealed he tried steering his son away from football in high school after a not-so-great start to his career.

