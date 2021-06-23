Cancel
NBA

Toronto Raptors draft picks 2021 preview: 3 options with the No. 4 pick, including blockbuster trade scenarios

By Vincent Frank
 7 days ago

The Toronto Raptors might not have won the lottery, but they will pick No. 4 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft . It’s an absolutely massive win for front office head Masai Ujiri after a sorely disappointing 27-win 2020-21 campaign.

Let’s take a look at all the Raptors’ picks and figure out which prospects they’d be best suited to take near the top in this draft preview.

Toronto Raptors 2021 NBA Draft picks

  • First round, 4th pick
  • Second round, 46th pick (from Memphis)
  • Second round, 47th pick (from Golden State)

Toronto Raptors mock draft

  1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, guard, Oklahoma State
  2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Suggs, guard, Gonzaga
  3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, center, USC
  4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Green, guard, NBA G-League
  5. Orlando Magic: Scottie Barnes, forward, Florida State

Toronto Raptors draft Jalen Green

Jalen Green makes sense for the Toronto Raptors

This could very well be the most-ideal scenario for Toronto depending on the status of pending free agent wing Gary Trent Jr . We know the Raptors want to retain Trent after acquiring him in a deadline deal from the Portland Trail Blazers for Norman Powell. Even if Trent Jr. returns, the idea of getting a traditional two-guard to team up with the smallish Fred VanVleet moving forward makes a ton of sense.

The 6-foot-5 Green was absolutely brilliant for the Ignite during the NBA G-League season, averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 37% shooting from distance. In terms of his prospect status, the wing is higher than four on most big boards.

The former top recruit has both the shooting ability and playmaking prowess to be an eventual All-Star at the NBA level. The question here is just how pro-ready Green is despite balling out in the Orlando Bubble. This would certainly be a pick for beyond the 2021-22 season for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors go with experience, draft Scottie Barnes

Barnes is seemingly flying up the draft boards following an impressive freshman season with the Florida State Seminoles. There’s certainly a lot to like about the forward’s game and ability to make an immediate impact on the defensive end of the court. He’s also toolsy on offense for such a big man.

“You rarely see a player that is 6-foot-9, 225 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan that can handle the ball, read defenses and make passes the way the Florida State freshman can,” Kyle Irving of NBA.com noted in his scouting report of Barnes . “He’s not just a forward that can make the right reads with his back to the basket by finding cutters around him. He will bring the ball up the floor and initiate the offense, using purposeful dribble moves to navigate ball screens and create open looks for his teammates.”

That’s another aspect of this potential fit. He’d slide in at the three next to Pascal Siakam, offering a tremendous amount of versatility for such a young player. If the Raptors are still in win-now mode and don’t trade the fourth pick, Barnes might make the most sense.

Toronto Raptors trade scenarios in the 2021 NBA Draft

If a win-now move is to be in the cards for the Toronto Raptors during the draft, trading out of the fourth selection for a proven veteran to team up with VanVleet and Siakam could make the most sense. It’s a realistic scenario given that there’s four consensus top players in Cunningham, Suggs, Mobley and Green. Teams picking lower in the lottery will pay a premium to move up.

Projected to have about $9 million in cap space should Kyle Lowry depart in free agency, the Raptors have some flexibility when it comes to bringing in a star with this fourth pick. The contract of OG Anunoby as well as the expiring deals of Rodney Hood and Aron Baynes could also make the salaries match.

Purely hypothetical, but the Philadelphia 76ers might be interested in parting ways with Ben Simmons for the fourth pick. It also wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if a team like the Sacramento Kings picking lower in the lottery (ninth overall) looked to unload Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III to move up. Adding those two with another top-10 pick would work well for Toronto as it attempts to retool on the fly.

Toronto Raptors draft preview: A lot of options

Again, it’s all dependent on Masai Ujiri’s offseason plans and whether he’s looking to compete next season. If that is indeed the case, going with someone like Jalen Green at four might not make much sense. Even then, Ujiri didn’t build up his reputation by looking short term. Green is a consensus top-four prospect and might offer the most upside in the loaded class.

On the other hand, trading down from the fourth selection (or moving it altogether) for a star player could also make sense. VanVleet and Siakam remain tremendous building blocks despite some struggles this past season. Toronto is not far off from being a playoff contender. Give these two another star, and improvements will be the name of the game in Canada.

