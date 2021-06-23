Washington D.C. Pedestrian Bridge Collapse Leaves at Least 5 Injured

A pedestrian bridge fell onto a Washington D.C. highway on Wednesday, leaving at least five people injured. Thankfully no one sustained any life-threatening injuries, and there weren’t any reports of people trapped in the debris. However, the collapse did trap a truck, which began leaking 25 gallons of diesel fuel into the drains, NBC4 Washington reports. The bridge has blocked both directions of traffic on Interstate 295, with most of the southbound portion of the bridge falling, while a part of the northbound side remains intact. Still, concrete and metal debris can be found everywhere across the highway’s six lanes, with several vehicles stuck underneath the bridge.