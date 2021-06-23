People are dining out like it's 2019, but still ordering a lot of delivery
The way consumers use restaurants is starting to resemble something close to normal—sort of. People are dining in at restaurants at levels similar to 2019, before the pandemic turned the world upside down, according to new data from Yelp. The business review site found that consumer interest in on-premise dining from March through May recovered to 89% of where it was during the same period in 2019.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com