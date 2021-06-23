People are dining out like it's 2019, but still ordering a lot of delivery

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a year unlike any the restaurant industry has seen before. And yet, for one industry group, it was business as usual: As they do every year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) released their annual Restaurant Study -- interviewing nearly 20,000 customers to get their thoughts on both fast food and full-service restaurants. Their findings: If anything, the pandemic may have helped satisfaction across the industry -- especially for traditionally sit-down chains.