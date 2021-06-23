Fans support Spears at court hearing: 'This is her magnum opus'

Christina Aguilera is the latest celeb to come to the defense of Britney Spears and she has a lot to say. Last week, during a court hearing, Spears opened up about the legal conservatorship she was placed under in 2008, offering frank statements about the "abusive" control her father has had over her life for the past 13 years. In the days following, a handful of family, friends and fellow celebs have publically voiced their support for the 39-year-old singer.