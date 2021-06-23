Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fans support Spears at court hearing: 'This is her magnum opus'

Daily Gate City
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans chanting "Free Britney!" gathered outside a Los Angeles courthouse for Britney Spears' latest conservatorship hearing. The pop star was addressing the court. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8ba4bcce716941cd918d33d29ab8e260.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnum Opus#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mariah Carey, Halsey, More Support Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears has weathered 13 years under a conservatorship overseen by her father James “Jamie” Spears, which she asked to be released from on Wednesday during a conservatorship hearing. She addressed the court in Los Angeles for the first time since her court-appointed attorney filed to remove her father as conservator of her estate last August. Following her testimony, a bevy of celebrities have voiced their support for the singer.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears addresses court in conservatorship hearing

You'll be hearing the word "conservatorship" a lot today. Here's what it means. With Britney Spears addressing the court today, you’ll be hearing a lot about her conservatorship – so what does that mean exactly?. A “conservatorship” is when a guardian is legally responsible for protecting and managing another person’s...
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Britney Spears' dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Britney Spears apologizes to fans in first post since hearing

A day after Britney Spears asked a judge to end her conservatorship, the pop star took to Instagram to apologize for spending years “pretending” to be OK. Spears wrote in a caption that her life is anything but perfect. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two...
CelebritiesIn Style

Justin Timberlake Showed His Support for Britney Spears After Her Court Statement About Her Conservatorship

Justin Timberlake is showing his support for Britney Spears after her eye-opening court statement about her ongoing conservatorship. On Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer publicly spoke out for the first time about the control that the conservatorship has over her life, which has garnered much attention after the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears aired earlier this year. Her early '00s ex is speaking out in support of her.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Britney Spears’ fan shaves head outside court hearing

As reported by Jezebel, fans have set-up, seeing the #FreeBritney protest outside of the superior court where Britney Spears’ digital trial was being held. Among the group of Spears’ loyal supporters, there was one fan in particular, who you could say was much was dedicated than the rest. As photos...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Britney Spears apologises for pretending to be okay in her first Instagram after her court hearing

Britney Spears is being honest on Instagram. In her first post following her explosive court hearing this week, Spears apologised for "pretending like I've been okay the past two years”. She also acknowledged that she's been putting on a happy face on social media while struggling within the confines of a conservatorship that has kept her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of her finances, professional life, and personal life.
CelebritiesNYLON

Britney Spears Apologizes To Her Fans For Pretending To Be OK

“I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.”. Britney Spears, queen, legend and the strongest person in the world, is sorry for lying to you for the last two years. After finally revealing to the world the horrifying details and abuse...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Christina Aguilera Shows Support for Britney Spears on IG: ‘It Is Unacceptable’

Christina Aguilera is the latest celeb to come to the defense of Britney Spears and she has a lot to say. Last week, during a court hearing, Spears opened up about the legal conservatorship she was placed under in 2008, offering frank statements about the "abusive" control her father has had over her life for the past 13 years. In the days following, a handful of family, friends and fellow celebs have publically voiced their support for the 39-year-old singer.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Dionne Warwick Throwing Her Support to Britney Spears

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Singer Britney Spears has gotten a lot of support from both her fans and other celebrities in her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie. The latest star to show support for Spears is legendary singer and actress...
CelebritiesCBS News

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney Spears court hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears, the 30-year-old sister of Britney Spears, has broken her silence after the pop star told a court Wednesday about what she called an "abusive" conservatorship. Among the many allegations she made made in court, Britney said her family "has lived off of" her conservatorship for 13 years....
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life”

Andy Cohen’s career is based around his love of pop-culture and Britney Jean Spears is a pop-princess icon he’s adored for years. Her tale of fame and fortune might seem great from the outside, but it isn’t a pleasant view from where she sits. Britney has been in the limelight since childhood and signed an […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.