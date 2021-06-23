Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Grassley, Senate colleagues move to address power of meatpackers

By Perry Beeman
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAHZd_0adQ75UW00

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa and other members of a key committee called Wednesday for legislation to reduce the power of four large packing companies that control more than 80% of the cattle market.

In a call with Iowa reporters, Grassley said many Iowa farmers are losing money on each animal while the packers make $800 to $1,200 on the same cow. “Imagine how demoralizing that is,” he added.

At a Wednesday hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Grassley said: “That is going to demand action by this Congress to take care of that unfair situation.”

Iowa’s senior senator has called for action to improve transparency and accountability in the cattle market. On Wednesday, he said he also plans to call for a hearing on meat prices in stores, which have risen sharply without cattle producers also seeing higher incomes.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Grassley noted that 20 years ago, half of cattle sales were on a negotiated basis at the time rather than under contracts that have tended to reduce prices paid to farmers. Now, about 20% are negotiated at the time of sale.

Grassley asked cattle producer Justin Tupper of St. Onge Livestock in South Dakota, representing the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, whether the lack of a large cash market for cattle was pushing prices lower.

“That is a definite yes. It (affects) it hugely,” Tupper said. “When the big four can have all of that captive supply so they do not have to go out and compete for those cattle, then they can push down the prices.” Farmers that used to get four or five bidders at auction might get one or two now, he added.

In his prepared comments earlier, Tupper said in 1977, the number of cattle slaughtered by the four largest firms — Tyson, JBS, Cargill and National Beef — accounted for 25% of total slaughter capacity.

Several speakers said those companies now control 80% to 85% of the market.

The North American Meat Institute, representing the packers, has said the market drives cattle prices and any “additional government intervention will have unintended consequences.”

“Longtime critics of the meat and poultry industry are again proposing additional regulations and shortsighted market interventions that do not consider the basic laws of supply and demand. Many of these proposals have already failed in practice or before the courts,” Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said in a statement . “The beef market is dynamic, with recent challenges due to labor shortages and the COVID pandemic rather than problems with market structure.”

At the hearing, Mary Hendrickson, an agriculture professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia, said the concentration of the industry has affected prices.

“The distribution of power in the food system, embodied in the power to make decisions about what food is produced, how, where and by whom, as well as who gets to eat and what they get to eat, becomes a focus of concern when that decision-making power is concentrated in the hands of managers and boards of directors of transnational agri-food companies,” she said. “To meet shareholder expectations, these firms look to their bottom line not their impact on farmers, communities, consumers or the natural world.”

Dustin Aherin, vice president and market analyst at Robobank, said the pandemic drove down cattle prices as packing facilities closed or reduced capacity.

However, Aherin noted, “Consumer demand for beef and all animal proteins has reached record levels, fueled by pandemic stockpiling, increased and reallocated consumer income, and more recently, restaurant reopenings, not to mention export demand. These dynamics, combined with elevated processing costs, have increased the spread between beef price and cattle price, just as economic principles, past research, and historical market relationships would suggest. Both the direction and magnitude of the price spread are well within the range of expectation.”

Aherin said the increase in beef prices is “frustrating from an optics standpoint” but is related to supply and demand. If cattle inventory falls later, farmers will see more income, he said.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, said the pandemic “shined a light” on questionable practices that were already there. “Consumers are paying higher prices for meat, while ranchers were paid less for their cattle, but the big consolidated companies really made record profits,” Booker said.

The post Grassley, Senate colleagues move to address power of meatpackers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

359
Followers
517
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Food System#Packers#St Onge Livestock#Tyson#Jbs#Cargill#National Beef#Covid#Robobank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the […] The post U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley: Maintaining Senate filibuster rules is the only opportunity for bipartisanship

Speaking in front of a crowd of northwest Iowans, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann asked Iowa’s sitting senators: What keeps you up at night? U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley responded that he worried Democrats would decide to do away with the Senate filibuster, a rule that requires 60 votes to advance most bills.  “There […] The post Grassley: Maintaining Senate filibuster rules is the only opportunity for bipartisanship appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
California StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley: SCOTUS ruling letting CA hog rules stand will hurt farmers, consumers

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Monday said he’s disappointed the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review California’s ban on the sale of meat from animals that don’t meet the state’s space standards for confinements.   It’s a big issue in Iowa, the nation’s top pork producer, where industry officials have said sales would rise sharply if […] The post Grassley: SCOTUS ruling letting CA hog rules stand will hurt farmers, consumers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

GOP senators hold Biden accountable for campaign promise to support the biofuel industry and family farmers

A group of Republican senators sent a letter to President Biden holding the president to his campaign promises to support the biofuel industry and family farmers. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, led a letter with five of her Senate GOP colleagues to the president on Wednesday, pointing out his campaign promises in support of the biofuel industry as the Biden administration weighs "bailouts" for fuel refineries.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

House passes China bills, setting up potential Senate clash

The House passed two pieces of legislation Monday boosting scientific research in an effort to make the US more competitive with China — but the move paves the way for potential conflict with the Senate’s bipartisan Beijing bill. The National Science Foundation for the Future Act passed 345-67, while the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Roger Marshall: Keep the filibuster – Senate, nation need the stability and compromise this tool provides

Leadership is the quality I most remember my dad looking for and praising in others, and it is something I’ve always tried to study and emulate in great leaders. As I sometimes wander the U.S. Capitol looking for solitude and inspiration, I’m struck by one of my favorite paintings hanging in the Rotunda. In this portrait, the artist depicts Gen. George Washington shortly after the Revolutionary War surrendering his commission as an officer. And behind Washington, resting on an otherwise empty throne, are the robes of a king – the robes he declined.
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Senator Chuck Grassley Visited Fort Dodge Tuesday Morning

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley was in Fort Dodge on Tuesday morning. He spoke about the recent U.S. Senate hearing on pricing transparency in cattle markets and what can be done to resolve the issues in the markets. Grassley went on to talk about the next steps in the process to...
AgriculturePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Relief payments to Black farmers on hold amid lawsuits

WASHINGTON — Former Trump administration officials and conservative and libertarian nonprofits have launched lawsuits to block federal relief funds aimed at Black and minority farmers — a development that House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott of Georgia calls “an evil system at work here.” Suits have been filed in Florida, Wisconsin and Texas that say […] The post Relief payments to Black farmers on hold amid lawsuits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Senators block election bill, representatives split on age discrimination

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your weekly update on Iowa’s congressional delegation. This week in Washington, Iowa’s senators blocked a Democrat-led election bill from advancing and House representatives split on an age discrimination vote. Iowa Poll finds shaky support for Grassley re-election The Des Moines Register released a June Iowa Poll that found nearly two-thirds […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Senators block election bill, representatives split on age discrimination appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Montana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Montana senators favor meatpacking investigation

Belgrade resident and U.S. Republican Sen. Steve Daines has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the nation’s meatpacking industry for violations of antitrust laws and restraint of trade. In this bipartisan complaint, Daines was joined by Montana’s other senator, Democrat Jon Tester. “This investigation had started before...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — The White House and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Thursday they’ve struck a deal on the outlines of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, marking a breakthrough on federal dollars for road and bridge projects after weeks of negotiations — but with significant hurdles still ahead. President Joe Biden stood with the […] The post Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsLiberal First

Senators Moran and Klobuchar announce USDA investment in small and mid-sized meatpacking facilities

Grant applications to help meatpacking plants are now available. Monday, U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program is now accepting applications to help small and midsized meat processors increase market opportunities, according to a release from Moran’s office.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ernst, Minnesota colleagues push for biofuels support, end of waivers

GOP U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst joined Democratic colleague Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota on Tuesday to push for stronger support of biofuels.  They were joined at a Senate subcommittee hearing that Smith chaired by Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also of Minnesota. Klobuchar cited a recent chorus of rumor-fueled complaints alleging the Biden administration may be […] The post Ernst, Minnesota colleagues push for biofuels support, end of waivers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republican leaders oppose federal election bill

An election bill working through the U.S. Congress is “expensive, unnecessary (and) a huge federal overreach,” according to two Iowa Republican leaders. The bill, S.1, is a sweeping, 818-page election law that would overrule voting restrictions in many states. The bill would require states meet a standardized set of rules for ballot access, allow online […] The post Iowa Republican leaders oppose federal election bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.