Bucks vs. Hawks Game 1 Live Stream: How To Watch Hawks vs. Bucks Game 1 Live
Here we go! Two teams with championship aspirations collide as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. You have to respect the grit and determination of the Atlanta Hawks. Nate McMillan’s squad went on the road and won a Game 7 against the No. 1 seed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae Young and company will be met by the Milwaukee Bucks, who also won a Game 7 on the road against a higher seed, defeating the Nets 115-111 on Saturday night. Which team will take a 1-0 lead? We’re about to find out.decider.com