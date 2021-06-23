Cancel
Dubois County, IN

Cultural Center to feature area quilts and annual art guild exhibit for July

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new exhibits will be on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in July. Jasper Community Arts, with support from Matrix Integration, announced the 53rd Annual Dubois County Art Guild Exhibit will be featured beginning July 1. The exhibit includes work by local artists who belong to the guild, many of whom are well known in the area, in a variety of mediums. The exhibit will be on display from July 1 – August 20, 2021.

