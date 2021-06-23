Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ronaldo scores 2 to reach 109 goals, Portugal advances

By JEROME PUGMIRE
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NSOE_0adQ6lJs00

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14.

Karim Benzema scored both of France's goals, his first ever at the tournament after failing to find the target at Euro 2008 and 2012.

Defending champion Portugal finished in third place in the group, one spot behind Germany. France, which had already qualified, was first.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 31st minute and then equalized from the spot in the 60th after Benzema put World Cup champion France ahead 2-1 shortly after halftime from Paul Pogba’s pass.

Benzema also scored a penalty in first-half injury time after Kylian Mbappe was fouled. It was Benzema’s first international goal in nearly six years after losing his place in the team following a fallout with coach Didier Deschamps.

Pogba almost scored a winner for France midway through the second half, but Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a superb one-handed save to tip his curling shot off the crossbar and then saved Antoine Griezmann’s follow up shot.

France will face Switzerland in the next round and Portugal will take on Belgium.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo’s historic run began 17 years ago when he scored his first goal for Portugal in a 2-1 loss to Greece during the group stage at Euro 2004.

Before Wednesday, he had never previously scored against France.

He put that right, but only after teammate Danilo had received treatment on the field after France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris misread a free kick and punched Danilo’s face.

Lloris was shown a yellow card by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who then immediately signaled for medical assistance and awarded a penalty.

Danilo’s legs were writhing for a few seconds as he received treatment from medics.

France was given a penalty just before halftime after Nelson Semedo cut across Mbappe as he was running to meet another pass from Pogba. The decision stood following a quick video review.

Benzema had missed his previous penalty for Les Bleus on his international comeback in a friendly against against Wales earlier this month. He didn't mis this time.

Ronaldo went to shake Benzema's hand and even put his arm around him as they walked off smiling at halftime. They then swapped jerseys as they walked down the tunnel.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
FIFAHello Magazine

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

We all know Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the most famous footballers in the world, but what you might not know is that he is also a huge family man. The Portugal Euro 2020 star has four beautiful children, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Barcelona considering sensational approach for Cristiano Ronaldo

This would be something to behold. Newly-reelected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has set himself the ambitious goal of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Laporta, who was recently reappointed to the role of Barcelona president, is eager to make waves in the transfer market by bringing Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together in the same team.
Soccersemoball.com

The Latest: Ronaldo and Portugal back on field at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich. Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich. Ronaldo scored two goals in his team's opening victory at Euro 2020....
Soccer90min.com

Scoring at multiple EUROS: Ronaldo leads way

Not many footballers have played at two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the quadrennial tournaments. We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats, discovering the only man to have successfully converted free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French); the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German); and the forward who has hit the net at a record five tournaments (Portuguese, of course!).
SoccerESPN

Two Portugal own goals help Germany to win in six-goal thriller

Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz created havoc against Portugal on Saturday as Germany beat Fernando Santos' side 4-2 in their Group F Euro 2020 game, with help from two own goals. Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota both scored for Portugal but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro as...
Soccergoal.com

Ronaldo matches Klose record with 19th tournament goal for Portugal

The Juventus superstar was on target once again in a meeting with Germany and no player has more efforts at World Cups and Euros combined. Cristiano Ronaldo has another piece of history in his sights after matching the record of Germany legend Miroslav Klose when it comes to combined goals at World Cups and European Championships.
SoccerSporting News

Ronaldo's Portugal sets unwanted record Euros record as Germany score four

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal once again on his latest outing, but saw the reigning European champions make unwanted history in a 4-2 defeat to Germany. An all-time great opened the scoring in Munich for the 2016 winners, but that was as good as it got for Fernando Santos' side in their second game of Euro 2020.
SoccerYardbarker

Video: Full build-up of Ronaldo’s superhuman goal for Portugal

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored an amazing goal for Portugal this week, where he started and finished a rapid counter/attacking goal against Germany. Despite being 36 years-old, the Bianconeri superstar clears the German header, and in only 10 seconds he is in the opposition box to finish of the move with Diogo Jota.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Ronaldo double rescues Portugal in dramatic draw with France

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo came to Portugal's rescue with two penalties to cancel out a brace from France's Karim Benzema in an enthralling 2-2 draw that sent both sides into the Euro 2020 last 16 in a frantic conclusion to Group F on Wednesday. An anxious night for the reigning European champions saw them occupy every position in the so-called group of death at various junctures but the 36-year-old Ronaldo, so often his country's saviour, stepped up to reach another career milestone.