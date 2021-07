It’s now June 17 (well, at least in other parts of the globe). That means we’ve entered the fourth phase of Genshin Impact‘s Midsummer Island Adventure. Although there are no new islands that’ll pop up out of nowhere, you’ll still have a challenge that awaits you. Just as well, there’s a little reveal about the Dodo-King’s identity. Here’s our guide to help you with Act 4 of the Midsummer Island Adventure in Genshin Impact.