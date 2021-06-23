Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Addresses ‘Fun’ Brad Pitt Reunion And Refusal To Try Dating App

By Cortney Drakeford
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in 2004, the “Friends” alum insisted she and her ex-husband are friends, despite what other people may think about their relationship. On Wednesday, Aniston appeared on the SiriusXM program, “The Howard Stern Show,” where she spoke about her September reunion with...

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Howard Stern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They point to a renowned Hollywood actress as Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend

The couple of the year? Brad Pitt’s love life is still at the center of the scene because at 57 he is among the world’s most coveted singles and in the last hours he was related to a renowned Hollywood actress in an alleged courtship. Is about Andra Day, 36-year-old artist winner of the Golden Globe. What is between them?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston says she and ex-husband Brad Pitt are ‘buddies’: ‘No oddness at all’

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are “buddies” while opening up about the friendship they still have, and what it was like working together again.The actress, who recently joined Pitt for a fundraising live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September, discussed her relationship with her ex during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.Of the reunion, which saw the former couple play love interests, the 52-year-old told Stern: “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” according to People.The former Friends star, who read the part...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Is in the Hot Seat in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer. Meet the Real-Life Partners Who Are Always There for the Friends Cast. Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun at Rachel's Fashion by Calling Out This Top She Kept Wearing on Friends. June 4, 2021. Exclusive. June 2, 2021.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Feuding Behind The Scenes Of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

It is estimated that 29% of the country has tuned in to watch the Friends reunion. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Jennifer Aniston came back together to chat about the legacy of the 90s sitcom. However, one tabloid is reporting Cox had an issue with her lack of screen time compared to her TV show best friend Aniston. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston says she would ‘absolutely’ not use dating apps to find love

Actor Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she won’t use apps in her search for love and prefers the traditional way of dating.The actor most famous for playing Rachel in the hit US TV show Friends has revealed in an interview with People that she is open to finding the right person.When asked if she would ever use dating apps to find a partner, she replied: “Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating.“Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”The 56-year-old has been married twice to fellow actor Brad Pitt from...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Er, Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant on Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Jennifer Aniston Talks Online Dating And Plans For Marriage!

In a new profile for People, the Friends actress opened up about her love life and plans for the future! That being said, Jennifer Aniston revealed whether or not she sees herself getting married again and if she is open to finding the one on dating apps!. As it turns...
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps

Jennifer Aniston confirmed Wednesday (June 23rd) that she never hooked up with David Schwimmer even though she would have liked to. The former Friends star told Howard Stern, “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was those whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Jennifer Aniston Revealed the Truth Behind That Flirty Brad Pitt Moment

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are easily one of the most talked about former couples in Hollywood, with fans constantly looking for signs that the two will rekindle their romance. In Sept. 2020, Aniston and Pitt gave them one in bright neon lights. The two actors participated in a virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where they read the script with a bunch of other huge stars. But it was their interaction that made headlines. "Hi Aniston," Pitt said with a big smile at the start of the event. "Hi Pitt," she responded, as she twirled her hair. Then, he asked how she was and Aniston replied, "Good, honey, how are you doin'?" The moment captured the hearts of many and was dissected all across the internet. Neither Aniston nor Pitt has said much about it, but in a new interview, Aniston finally got real about the seemingly flirtatious exchange.
CelebritiesPopculture

Andra Day Addresses Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Andra Day is setting the record straight on those Brad Pitt dating rumors. Amid speculation and reports that she and the Oscar winner are an item, the 36-year-old musician and actress broke her silence on the rumors when stepping out on the red carpet at Sunday's 2021 BET Awards, where she shut down the rumors once and for all.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Andra Day Calls Brad Pitt Dating Rumors "Hilarious," Claims She's Never Met Him

Since he split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, fans have been speculating about Brad Pitt's romantic life. Gossip rags have tied him to several women, mostly actresses and models, but there has yet to be any confirmation that Pitt has moved on. One person that was recently said to be involved with the Oscar-winning actor is The U.S. vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, but she told Entertainment Tonight that she's just as confused by the rumors as everyone else.
MusicGossip Cop

John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston Secretly Dating Again?

Are Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer an item again? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Jennifer Aniston And John Mayer On ‘Secret Dates’?. Back in April, Woman’s Day reported Jennifer Aniston and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer had been meeting up in secret for...