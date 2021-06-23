NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Registers 308K Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the pricing of a registered underwritten offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at $138.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consists of 2.5 million shares to be sold by the company and 2.5 million shares to be sold by Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the selling stockholder and an affiliate of Brad Jacobs, XPO's chairman and chief executive officer. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, XPO and the selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, with any purchased shares split equally between XPO and the selling stockholder.