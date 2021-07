The impact from Mom’s hammer reverberated throughout the house. At the ungodly hour of 7 a.m., she stood at the kitchen sink, facing the window that overlooked our yard and the road that snaked along the shore of Seal Cove, turning to dirt before dead-ending in the woods. Tall and slender, like the spruces outside, she wore flared jeans and a button-down shirt rolled to her elbows. With her moccasin-clad feet planted on the brick-patterned linoleum, she brought her hammer down again and again, her oversized glasses — stylish for the ’70s — sliding down her nose.