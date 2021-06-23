Art Forward: City of Manitowoc Utility Box Art Project, Call for Art

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum. The Rahr-West Art Museum prides itself on our excellent collection of art, a portion which is always on view, for free, in our building at 610 N. 8th Street. As we are a department of the City of Manitowoc, this art collection belongs to the citizens of Manitowoc. However, not everyone makes it inside the museum, so a few years ago the Museum started a Public Arts Committee to integrate visual art into the daily lives of Manitowoc residents by celebrating and building upon the city’s creative culture and history. The committee has accomplished some important projects such as the banner murals that were installed at the Mirro property on Washington Street and partnering with the city’s community development department on the Ruth West Mural at N. 8th Street and Maritime Drive in 2020.