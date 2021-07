League of Legends has been gearing up heavily in recent weeks for its next in-game event which is set to kick off in early July. The event, which is going to be called Sentinels of Light, is likely the biggest one that Riot Games has held for the popular MOBA in 2021 and stands as the next chapter of the ongoing Ruination saga. While the event won't be starting for nearly two more weeks, however, Riot showed off another teaser trailer today to continue building up anticipation.