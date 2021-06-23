Rockwall’s patriotic celebration to include fly-over, parachute jump at Harry Myers Park

Calling all art lovers! This will not be like any other “Meet the Artist” event in gallery history. This will be a pop-up exhibit with a festival atmosphere in an ice cream parlor. That’s right, the only place available for this artist’s exhibit of his original paintings, a brand new ice cream shop, Scoop N’ Buns on 507 W Walnut St, Garland, TX 75040. Roman Villareal is a well-known artist whose works can be found in museums, private collections and public places primarily in Chicago. Roman has played a pivotal role in the Chicano Art Movement in the city. Over the years the City of Chicago has commissioned several pieces of his sculpture, which can be seen in parks and in front of city buildings around the city.