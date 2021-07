Konami revealed a brand new booster set on the way to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this Fall with Burst of Destiny. The company already has three releases happening this Fall, as we covered earlier in the week, which means between the months of October and November, there's going to be a big change in the way the game is played and how the meta will work out. This particular release will be a 100-card set that will introduce multiple brand-new themes as well as two new "Borrel" monsters, including the very first Ritual Monster for this iconic series of monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh! Vrains! The 100-card set breaks down to 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. We have more info from the team below of what will be included in this set, as it will go on sale on October 22nd for $4 per pack.