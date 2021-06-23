Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Saso goes for another LPGA major with limited expectations

By DOUG FERGUSON
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaFt0_0adQ5xYj00

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — (AP) — Yuka Saso has come a long way in a short time. One week after winning the U.S. Women's Open, she turned 20. Now it's time for another major test in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and there is still so much to learn.

For starters, winning the Women's Open gave her a five-year membership on the LPGA Tour, a great surprise to her.

And then there's this matter of a pro-am. Saso had never played in one.

It was only one year ago this week the Filipino made her debut as a Japan LPGA Tour member. Saso tied for fifth, won her next two events and is No. 4 on the money list. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, however, there were no fans and no pro-ams in Japan.

She played her first one at Atlanta Athletic Club, and Saso said later she could only hope she had the score right. The format was a scramble.

For now, the expectations of the newest star in women's golf haven't changed.

“I don't really expect anything,” Saso said. “I'm just more focusing on what I have to do with my game. I'm trying to improve every day to be a better golfer, to be a better person. I'll just do my best, and let's see the result.”

Her game figures to be tested plenty at Atlanta Athletic Club in the third LPGA major of the year. The Highlands course is where David Toms laid up on the closing hole and made par to beat Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship in 2001, and Keegan Bradley overcame a three-shot deficit down the stretch and beat Jason Dufner in a playoff 10 years later.

It's keeping with a Women's PGA that has taken a big step in stature by raising the prize money ($4.5 million) and going to historic golf courses, such as Hazeltine and Olympia Fields. Still to come is Congressional next year and Baltusrol the year after that.

South Korea has the top three players in the women's world ranking, though parity is getting stronger on the LPGA as evidenced by the list of winners. Thirteen players won the the first 13 events on the schedule this year until Nelly Korda last week became the first multiple winner.

Saso added to that three weeks ago at Olympic Club in San Francisco, seizing on a late collapse by Lexi Thompson and beating Nasa Hataoka of Japan in a playoff.

Just like that, Saso is the No. 9 player in the world, leads the LPGA Tour money list with her $1 million prize from the Women's Open and is headed to the Olympics.

She still hasn't watched highlights of her victory. Saso doesn't like watching video of herself.

“I'd rather watch Rory's,” she said with a laugh.

That would be Rory McIlroy, her golfing idol after whom she tried to pattern her swing. Saso was a surprise visitor to Torrey Pines last week at the U.S. Open, where the USGA arranged for her to walk a few holes with McIlroy during a practice round.

Sophia Popov, another surprise major champion at Royal Troon last year in the Women's British Open, recalls seeing Saso on television earlier this year in Hawaii. The swing got her attention ("As pure as it gets," she said) along with the result (tie for sixth) and her charm.

“Those are the personalities and the players that we can only hope to have on tour, and so seeing her when they told her that she was going to have LPGA status I think was the coolest thing,” Popov said. “I'm like, ‘How surprised can you be? You just won the U.S. Open. You’re clearly one of the best players out here.' I just think it's awesome.”

Popov knows the feeling of going from no status on the LPGA Tour to major champion. Because of the pandemic, she had to wait a few months for her next crack at a major in the Women's PGA last year at Aronimink.

Her expectations changed immediately, mainly because she knew she was playing well and she loves the challenge of a major championship.

“It was all about hitting the right spots, putting yourself in the right positions and being able to score, but as well just protecting from higher numbers,” Popov said. “That's a situation that I like to be in.”

That's what Atlanta Athletic Club will present.

The course measures 6,740 yards, and PGA setup guru Kerry Haigh has options to make the par 5s reachable or three-shot holes, along with a new tee on the par-4 sixth hole that can play about 250 yards.

“I can’t wait to see what the best players in the world ... how they’re going to play because you’ve really got to think on those on every hole," Haigh said.

Sei Young Kim is the defending champion and recent history is not in her favor to repeat. The last 19 majors on the LPGA Tour were won by 18 players.

It's another sign of increasing depth, and with Saso, the LPGA Tour only added to the pool.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Pga#Ap#The U S Women S Open#The Lpga Tour#Filipino#Atlanta Athletic Club#Women#Hazeltine#Olympia Fields#Congressional#Olympic Club#Royal Troon#Lpga#Aronimink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
Country
Japan
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
semoball.com

PGA Tour to end COVID-19 testing after 50 official events

The PGA Tour will have required COVID-19 testing at 50 official events when testing stops. The PGA Tour began requiring COVID-19 tests more than a year ago when it returned to competition amid the pandemic. It will have overseen testing at 50 official PGA Tour events when the program ends next month.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

The U.S. Open wasn’t a great event for either Phil Mickelson or Bryson DeChambeau. In a few weeks, those two golf stars will turn their attention to a less traditional event, The Match, which will also feature NFL star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Mickelson, the surprise winner of...
San Diego, CAESPN

The Latest: Another major, another Brooks Koepka sighting

SAN DIEGO --  The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):. The fog lifts, a major championship gets underway, and Brooks Koepka shows up. Koepka was among those off to a strong start in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He shot 33 on the back nine of the South course and made it look easy.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

'I belong': Fresh off marathon playoff, Kramer Hickok joins big guns in featured pairings at RMC

Detroit — Kramer Hickok was admittedly exhausted Sunday night. Here's betting he's about to find his second wind. Fresh off his best finish on the PGA Tour — he lost to Harris English in a marathon, eight-hole playoff at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut — he finds himself this week in one of the feature pairings for the opening two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Atlanta, INdailyjournal.net

Women’s PGA in Atlanta for 3rd major of LPGA Tour season

Site: Johns Creek, Georgia. Course: Atlanta Athletic Club. Yardage: 6,831. Par: 72. Prize money: $4.5 million. Winner’s share: $675,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Sei Young Kim. Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda. Last tournament:...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Dustin Johnson seeks Travelers repeat; LPGA hits third major

LAST TOURNAMENT: U.S. Open (Jon Rahm) THIS WEEK: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn., June 24-27 Course: TPC River Highlands (Par 70, 6,841 yards) Purse: $7.4M (Winner: $1.332M) Defending Champion: Dustin Johnson. FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay. HOW TO WATCH. TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel),...
GolfGolf Digest

On the Olympics, LPGA stars paint a major contrast with the men

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In May 2020, when Danielle Kang learned that qualifying for the Olympic golf tournament had been extended 15 months due to COVID-19, she panicked. And then she cried. At that point, she had mathematically secured her spot to play in Tokyo, and the extension in essence had snatched her dream away from her. It meant so much to her that the idea that she could achieve what she called her “life goal,” have it taken from her and then fail to achieve it again was devastating … even though it was only a hypothetical.
Johns Creek, GAMirror

Korda picks up her first major win on LPGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women’s golf. Korda nearly holed out with a 7-wood from 243 yards for a tap-in eagle, and the 22-year-old American seized control by using her length from that graceful swing for another eagle that sent her to victory in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Golfedglentoday.com

Column: Olympic golf a bigger stage, priority for women

Dustin Johnson was never going to the Olympics. Justin Thomas was never going to miss them. And then there was Patrick Cantlay, who didn't have a choice. No one really asked Cantlay for his outlook on the Olympics even as he returned to the top 10 in the world by winning the Memorial for his second victory of the PGA Tour season. That put him very much in the mix for a spot on the American team going to Japan.
Akron, OHUnion Leader

Stricker goes wire to wire at Senior Players Championship for third major win

Steve Stricker completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday to pick up his third major title on the Champions Tour. Stricker's final round, even-par 70 put him at 7 under, six strokes ahead of second-place Jerry Kelly. Stricker and Kelly were the only two players to finish under par at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau News

Golf fans are itching for a Bryson DeChambeau–Brooks Koepka pairing at the U.S. Open later this month. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that will happen. According to a report from Brad Faxon, the U.S. Golf Association reached out to DeChambeau about a pairing with Koepka at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau reportedly told the USGA that he is not interested in playing alongside Koepka.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Nelly Korda: "I was listening to Bubba Watson"

It was a record-setting day for Meijer LPGA Classic 54-hole leader Nelly Korda. Between the tournament scoring record after three rounds, to the barrage of birdies (11 in total on Saturday), the Rolex Rankings No. 4 had it going on. Nelly Korda, statements. “I was listening to Bubba Watson talk...
GolfMaxim

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Ideal Golf Tee Time

Yes, Paige Spiranac may be the most photogenic golfer in the known world (sorry, John Daly). But the head-turning Instagram influencer is a highly trained athlete and she has some interesting things to say about her chosen sport. She also has her unique routines and preferences when it comes to...
GolfGolf.com

The two words of advice Nelly Korda got from Bubba Watson before winning

Nelly Korda, sometime last weekend, turned on a TV or scrolled through social media. Bubba Watson was being interviewed on Golf Channel after his second round at the U.S. Open. Matthew Wolff had just returned from a two-month absence to focus on his mental health, and Watson, who’s been candid about his own experience, was asked about his own “state of mind.”