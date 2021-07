A section Gratiot Road in St. Clair County’s Columbus Township will be closed next week for a bridge replacement project. Gratiot over the Cooper County Drain will close starting July 6th in order to allow crews from the St. Clair County Road Commission to replace the span. As a result, through traffic will not be allowed between Mayer and Palms Road. The posted detour will be Rattle Run to Palms Road. The project is expect to cost approximately $252,000 and is expected to be completed in approximately three weeks.