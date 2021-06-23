Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

1st defendant sentenced for Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol avoids time behind bars after pleading guilty to misdemeanor

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — 1st defendant sentenced for Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol avoids time behind bars after pleading guilty to misdemeanor.

www.fox28spokane.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Capitol#Riot#U S Capitol#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public Safetydnyuz.com

Mexican drug lord’s daughter sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating Kingpin Act: DOJ

The daughter of alleged Mexican cartel boss Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho,” was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, a 34-year-old dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty in March to violating the Kingpin Act, which prohibits Americans from having financial dealings with companies that aid narcotics traffickers.
Protestsbuzzfeednews.com

A Second Alleged Capitol Rioter Is Charged With Carrying A Gun That Day

WASHINGTON — A Texas man this week became the second person charged with carrying a handgun onto the grounds of the US Capitol during the riots on Jan. 6. Guy Reffitt of Wylie, Texas, is charged with traveling to Washington, DC, with a rifle and a handgun to support “civil disorder” and with carrying the semiautomatic handgun onto the Capitol grounds. Both are felony crimes, carrying up to five and 10 years in prison, respectively. Reffitt was originally arrested in mid-January and charged with obstructing Congress, illegally being on Capitol grounds, and threatening witnesses; the latest indictment returned by a federal grand jury adding the weapon charges was unsealed on Thursday. He did not make it inside the building.
Public SafetyPosted by
BET

Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Lynch Black Lawmaker

A man reportedly pleaded guilty this week to charges that he threatened to lynch two lawmakers: Black Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri after the January 6 Capitol riots, and Steve Cohen of Tennessee in 2019. According to Axios, court records reveal Kenneth Hubert pleaded guilty Thursday (June 17) to...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Six Members of 'Three Percenters' Militia Indicted on Capitol Riot Charges

Multiple California men associated with the "Three Percenters" militia movement have been indicted on federal charges related to their alleged participation the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Among those indicted Thursday were Alan Hostetter, 56, and Russell Taylor, 40—key members of a group called the American Phoenix Project....
Public Safetyleighjournal.co.uk

US gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanours

A St Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanour harassment and was fined 2,000 dollars. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour fourth-degree assault and was fined 750 dollars. The...
Tennessee StateFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tennessee man is fifth to plead guilty in US Capitol riot

A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally demonstrating inside the US Capitol on January 6, becoming the fifth rioter to admit their guilt in the massive federal probe. Bryan Ivey, 28, pleaded guilty to the single misdemeanor during a virtual hearing in DC District Court. The plea bargain doesn't...
Protests959thelegend.com

Bloomfield Woman 1st to be Sentenced in US Capitol Riots

WASHINGTON — A woman from Bloomfield will be the first person sentenced for the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, will be sentenced Wednesday after agreeing to plead guilty to a single charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She was supposed to be sentenced last Friday, but the hearing was shifted to Wednesday because of the new Juneteenth federal holiday.
Bloomfield, INPosted by
WTHR

Indiana woman to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — A Bloomfield woman will plead guilty for her part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Court documents filed Tuesday show Dona Sue Bissey reached an agreement with prosecutors. They don’t say exactly what she is admitting to or what her punishment might be. Bissey is currently facing...